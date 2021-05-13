CVS to start offering COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15 year olds

CVS Health announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments for adolescents ages 12 to 15 are now available for scheduling at more than 5,600 Pharmacy locations nationwide, including 81 stores across Missouri.

Starting Thursday, May 13, participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Missouri will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to this newly eligible population. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. Walk-ins are also accepted. The CVS scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine once the patient's age is provided.