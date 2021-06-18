Cadets celebrate graduation from law enforcement academy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The decision to go into law enforcement right now might be tough sell for some, but for new officer Dillon Davis, it was a no brainer.

"It seemed like the obvious choice for me," He said.

Fresh out of Missouri Western State University's Regional Law Enforcement Academy, Davis said he's aware of the challenges currently facing law enforcement personnel, he’s using them as fuel to push forward.

"I made the decision to be a law enforcement officer before a lot of the worst of that," He said. "It made me more sure that this is the decision i want to make."

Davis, who’ll be joining the St. Joseph Police Department, is just one of nine who graduated from the academy Thursday night.

Families, friends and fellow members of law enforcement gathered to commend the graduated for making the choice to enter the field of law enforcement in such a crucial time.

"Our communities need good men and women to step up right now," Bill Puett, Buchanan County Sheriff said.

As discussions continue surrounding police policies and reform, local law enforcement say guiding cadets in the academy on the right path means more now than ever before.

"The biggest thing we can leave with anybody is do the right thing for the right reason," Eric Protzman, commander SJPD said.

Davis, along with the other nine graduates are ready to leave their mark on law enforcement across Northwest Missouri.

"Everybody has their own story and experiences and I just hope that my experiences in life up to this point will be able to help relate to the community in a special way and help them." Davis said.

Davis will join two other graduates in the St. Joseph Police Department. Other graduates in the program will move on to other departments of law enforcement in the area including the Cameron Police Dept., Grundy County Sheriff's Office and The Kansas City International Airport Police.