Caldwell Co. Health Department searching for Braymer parent-hosted prom attendees

The Caldwell County Health Department is trying to identify and notify individuals who attended the Braymer parent-hosted prom.

Posted: Jul 25, 2020 10:00 PM

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo) The Caldwell County Health Department has received reports of two confirmed Covid-19 positive individuals who attended a Braymer parent-hosted prom that took place Friday July 17, 2020 at the Stet Fire Department from 7:00 - 10:30 p.m.

The Health Department is now trying to identify and notify people who may have come into contact with the individuals while they were infectious. As of this time they have been unable to identify close contacts.

Those who attended the event are urged to contact the Caldwell County Health Department at 816-586-2058 or 816-586-0137 between 8am and 4:30pm weekdays or after hours at 816-656-7145 or 816-659-2197.

