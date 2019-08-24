Cameron Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

(CAMERON, Mo.) The Cameron Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating missing 14-year-old, Lita Pelton.
She was last seen leaving Cameron High School at 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt with Track and Field written on it. She was also wearing black jeans.
Pelton is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Her family reported her missing to the Cameron Police Department.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 816-632-6521 or 816-632-TIPS (8477).
