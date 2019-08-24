Clear

Cameron Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

The Cameron Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating missing 14-year-old, Lita Pelton.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 8:53 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CAMERON, Mo.) The Cameron Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating missing 14-year-old, Lita Pelton.

She was last seen leaving Cameron High School at 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt with Track and Field written on it. She was also wearing black jeans.

Pelton is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Her family reported her missing to the Cameron Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 816-632-6521 or 816-632-TIPS (8477).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Saturday's weather will be reminiscent of the weather we will come to expect every day during the Fall. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and below average temperatures. Best chance at seeing some sunshine will be towards the east near I-35. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be coming ESE at 10-20 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events