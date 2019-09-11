Cameron Police warn against Social Security scam

(CAMERON, Mo.) The Cameron Police Department is warning residents of a Social Security scam where the call appears to be coming from the police department itself.
The Cameron Police Department says that officers have received multiple calls informing them of the scam.
In some the calls, people are told that they could be arrested and the caller attempts to obtain personal information.
Police urge people that if they receive a call to hang up immediately.
