Cameron Veterans Home restricts visitors to prevent exposure to Coronavirus

(CAMERON, Mo.) The Cameron Veterans Home is restricting access to visitors and volunteers to prevent the Coronavirus.
The precaution was announced by the Missouri Veterans Commission. It said it is restricting access to all visitors, vendors and volunteers at all veterans home in the state until further notice.
The Veterans Commission said staff at the home will help families who want to "see" their loved ones using FaceTime or other video methods.
