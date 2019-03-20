Cameron WWII veteran makes a library to remember Holocaust survivors

(CAMERON, Mo.)- For Cameron World War II U.S. Army Veteran Bill Pollard, walking into a concentration camp and seeing those who suffered the Holocaust was his most horrific memory both during his time in service and his entire life.

"It was something. It was terrifying at that time. I had a lot of Jewish friends who were also soldiers there with me," Pollard said. "These were very sad times. I think about it everyday."

The Holocaust also left a huge mark on brothers, Gene and Stan Greenberg. Their parents, Abe and Helen Greenberg, survived their experiences at the Auschwitz Concentration Camp. Sadly, their older brothers, Samuel and Simon did not after being separated from their parents.

"My father asked someone 'Where are my boys? Where are my sons?' The fellow turned and pointed to the smoke stack and said 'There are your sons." said Stan Greenberg. "The older and younger were doomed to death."

"If the war would have gone one more day, my parents may not have survived," said Gene Greenberg. "There were people who needed to be liberated the day before."

Pollard was the Greenberg's neighbor in Kansas City for many years. But he never shared any of his stories with them. Now at the age of 96, Bill wants to share these stories of the Greenbergs and so many others in the hopes that future generations can never forget.

"I mean it sincerely. The high school students, the college students even teachers, I want them to know about the Holocaust," Pollard said. "I can show them all these books and pictures."

On Monday, Pollard's dream came true when the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron dedicated its Military and Remembrance Library. It's also a reality that Gene and Stan will be forever grateful.

"Everyone has gone out of their way and they have been so nice. It's overwhelming," Greenberg said.

"We're so grateful Bill told his story," Greenberg said. "In every tragedy, if it hits a group of people, millions or dozens, you can't forget it. You have to learn from it and keep going."

If you are interested in visiting the Remembrance Library at the Cameron Veterans Home, you can call (816) 632-6010 for more information.