Cameron authorities searching for missing 26-year-old Sierra Sherwood

(CAMERON, Mo.) The Cameron Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 26-year-old woman who was last heard from on June 26.

Authorities are searching for Sierra Renee Sherwood. According to Cameron police, the family's last contact with her was on June 26. She may be in the Cameron or Kansas City area.

Sherwood is 5 foot 7 inches, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cameron Police Department at 816-632-6521 or contact the tips hotline 816-632-TIPS.

Cameron authorities have been in contact with the Kansas City Police Department.