Cameron community raises money for equine therapy

(CAMERON, Mo.) Keeping much needed services up and running for those in need was the goal at a fundraising event in Cameron Saturday.

From an auction to a chili cook off, people opened their pocketbooks at the Cameron Community Center to raise money for the Dreamcatchers Organization that provides a special service.

The organization helps the mentally and/or physically disabled learn important skills by interacting with horses. Director Pam Swindler said the program is more than what meets the eye.

"It's not just a pony ride," Swindler said. "They learn how to ride and guide the horse."

The organization's been around for thirteen years and is now looking to expand, working with horses means they need lots of room to roam.

The Dreamcatchers organation is trying to raise $120,000 to go towards securing the purchase of more land.

"We're trying to raise enough money to get a loan out so we can buy the rest of the land," Margaret Slayton, Secretary Dreamcatchers Organizers said.

The hope is with more land, the organization can help more kids and adults with different abilities, volunteers said the program is already far reaching.

"You realize how many people this impacts," Slayton said. "It makes me feel like I have an impact on the community that I can tangably see."

The organization also works with those with learning disabilities such as Attention Deficet Disorder.