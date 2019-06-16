Clear

Cameron family continues desperate search for missing daughter

Leah Dawson was last seen on June 5th, at a local gas station, now her family is pleading for her safe return.

(CAMERON, Mo.)  A community is rallying behind the family of 23-year-old Leah Dawson after her sudden disappearance. 

"She’s not really the kind of person who would do something like this." Tonya Eldredge, Dawson's mother said. 

June 5th was the last time Dawson was spotted according to the family. They said she was with a man identified as Dawson's boyfriend at a local gas station in the middle of the night. The family says surveillance footage showed the two at the gas station, but when the pumps didn't work they left the area.

Dawson has not been seen or heard from since. 

The community of Cameron has rallied behind Dawson's family, they said the family has been very active in the community for decades and they couldn't imagine the family going through something like this. 

Eldredge said Dawson is well-known to many in the area, which is why she is baffled by her daughter's disappearance. 

"Leah was born and raised in Cameron, and everybody knows Leah whether they like her or not," Eldredge said. If they saw Leah they would’ve said something."

In the time since Dawson went missing, the family said they've received huge support from the community, flyers have been put up at nearby gas stations and word of her disappearance has quickly spread on social media.

"It was really beautiful to see all of the people who were sharing it and reaching out to them," Becky Curtis, Cameron city council member said.  

Despite the overwhelming community support, Dawson remains missing. 

"We’re gonna go ahead and get this spread out to more counties," John Feighert, a friend of the family said.  "We’ll find her."

Nevertheless, they remain hopeful that she will one day be found, while Dawson’s family pleas for their daughter’s safe return.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation regarding Dawson's disappearance, a sheriff could not be reached for comment.  

