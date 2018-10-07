Clear

Cameron teacher pleads not guilty to sex crimes

Cameron high school teacher Derek Williams, accused of sex crimes with his students has pleaded not guilty.

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 10:46 AM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 10:49 AM

(Plattsburg, Mo.)— A Cameron high school teacher accused of sex crimes has pleaded not guilty.

Derek Williams, a broadcasting teacher at Cameron High School, appeared through a web camera in Clinton County Court during a hearing Friday morning.

Williams' attorney asked the judge for a bond reduction to allow Williams to return home and be with his family—the request was denied.

Williams was charged last month with possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, Williams is accused of possessing child pornography and creating videos by secretly recording two victims under the age of 18. The documents also accused Williams of having sexual intercourse with a third victim under the age of 17.

Williams' next hearing is scheduled for Novemeber 30 at 9 a.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events