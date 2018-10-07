Cameron teacher pleads not guilty to sex crimes

(Plattsburg, Mo.)— A Cameron high school teacher accused of sex crimes has pleaded not guilty.

Derek Williams, a broadcasting teacher at Cameron High School, appeared through a web camera in Clinton County Court during a hearing Friday morning.

Williams' attorney asked the judge for a bond reduction to allow Williams to return home and be with his family—the request was denied.

Williams was charged last month with possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, Williams is accused of possessing child pornography and creating videos by secretly recording two victims under the age of 18. The documents also accused Williams of having sexual intercourse with a third victim under the age of 17.

Williams' next hearing is scheduled for Novemeber 30 at 9 a.m.