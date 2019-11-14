Veterans in Cameron honored in special patriotic ceremony

(CAMERON, Mo.) Veterans in a Northwest Missouri town were honored for their bravery, sacrifice and service in a special patriotic ceremony.

Staff with Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care were at the Cameron Veterans Home Thursday afternoon for a dedication and salute to the veterans there.

"I think it's important for every veteran to hear thank you and to look them in the eyes and thank them for their service," Jim Robinson, Chaplin team coordinator for Crossroads Hospice, said.

The ceremony included music, speeches and a unique, personal gift for the veterans to take with them. Provider Relations for Crossroads Hospice Heather Merriott said the team decided to hand out dog tags to every retired service member in attendance.

"We think it's important to recognize the vets and we just think that's a unique way," Merriott said. "It's something that they remember. We have a lot of them that still talk to us about them still having their dog tags that they had."

Crossroads has handed out the dog tags for the past several years, and staff said several of the veterans collect them at each ceremony to wear again and again.

Robinson said something he enjoys doing after each dedication is personally thanking each of the veterans who attend, and lending a listening ear to those wanting to share memories.

"Sometimes I get to hear them - they tell me their stories of what they did, and it's just astounding to hear the stories that are still out there of their service," Robinson said.

Crossroads traveled to several cities across Northwest Missouri, from Sedalia to Harrisonville, to perform the ceremony for local veterans. They began the tour last Thursday (Nov. 7th) and finish on Friday (No.v 15th).