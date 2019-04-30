Cameron woman sentenced to 18 years for meth conspiracy

(CAMERON, Mo.) A Cameron woman charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine is heading to federal prison.

29-year-old Jalie Brinlee was sentenced to 18 years on Monday.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri said Brinlee pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-trafficking conspiracy and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime in January.

Brinlee is among five defendants who have pleaded guilty in this case. Co-defendant Robert J. Keegan, 27, of Harrisonville, Mo., was sentenced on Wednesday, April 24, to 18 years in federal prison without parole. Co-defendants Benjamin W. Clark, 27, and Felicia C. Ward, 23, both of Cameron, and Frank E. Hundley, 34, of Kansas City, Mo.; have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

All five of the defendants admitted they participated in a conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine from January to May 24, 2017. Clark and Brinlee purchased methamphetamine from various suppliers and distributed it to customers in Cameron, Kansas City and elsewhere.

On May 12, 2017, Keegan was stopped by law enforcement and was found in possession of a Hi-point .40-caliber handgun and a duffel bag containing approximately 3.8 kilograms of methamphetamine.

On May 24, 2017, a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol stopped Ward, who was carrying a Glock 9mm handgun in her purse. Ward had retrieved the handgun from the vehicle where Clark and Brinlee were located, and Brinlee admitted to possessing the firearm prior to transferring it to Ward. Also found in Ward's purse was approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine, which Brinlee also admitted to possessing at the time of the traffic stop.