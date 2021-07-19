Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Camp Geiger working through COVID-19

Camp Geiger is in its 6th week of its annual summer camp with more than 250 scouts showing up. Many summer camps have been cancelled again this year due to COVID-9, but Camp Geiger taking a different approach and will have hosted more than 1,200 scouts total this summer.

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 5:27 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) Camp Geiger is in its 6th week of its annual summer camp.

"Everybody is just excited to get back to normalcy and see friends," said Scout Executive, Alan Franks.

"This year is pretty fun. This is my 7th year coming to summer camp so I do really enjoy it," said Camper, Luke Thomas.

More than 250 campers showed up for the 6th week of camp.

Some scouts are back for their 7th year, while others have been waiting for 4 years to attend. 

"I was really excited cause my brother's been going. This is his 5th year, and around his 4th year is when, like I really started wanting to go cause I visited on family day and stuff," said Camper Benjamin Brookshire.

While COVID-19 has caused for camps all across the country to shut down again this summer, Camp Geiger hosting more than 1,200 scouts this summer.

"We haven't had any problems with COVID," said Franks.

Camp officials say they have a procedure in place, where campers are checked for symptoms at home and have to follow certain camp guidelines before attending camp. Once they arrive to camp, they receive daily check-ups.

"Check for any signs or symptoms daily. So before the scouts start their daily activities they are monitored by their scout leaders on any signs or symptoms," said Franks.

If the daily checks go well, campers are able to proceed with the camp. Which includes, history lessons, bike riding, walking, and even shooting shotguns.

And for campers, they say they aren't too worried and are just happy to be back at camp.

"I mean yea, I feel completely safe, I got vaccinated a couple months ago," said Thomas.

"Yea, its kinda cool to come cause I thought it would probably be cancelled or something because of COVID," said Brookshire.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Atchison
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Heat and humidity are set to slowly build on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will likely reach the lower 90s on Wednesday with the heat index making it feel a degree or two warmer. Heat and humidity will really start to ramp up on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s, but heat index values will feel like the upper 90s. Mid to upper 90s in store for Friday through the weekend. Heat index values will feel between 100-106. Mostly sunny and dry conditions look to continue through the weekend into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories