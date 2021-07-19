Camp Geiger working through COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) Camp Geiger is in its 6th week of its annual summer camp.

"Everybody is just excited to get back to normalcy and see friends," said Scout Executive, Alan Franks.

"This year is pretty fun. This is my 7th year coming to summer camp so I do really enjoy it," said Camper, Luke Thomas.

More than 250 campers showed up for the 6th week of camp.

Some scouts are back for their 7th year, while others have been waiting for 4 years to attend.

"I was really excited cause my brother's been going. This is his 5th year, and around his 4th year is when, like I really started wanting to go cause I visited on family day and stuff," said Camper Benjamin Brookshire.

While COVID-19 has caused for camps all across the country to shut down again this summer, Camp Geiger hosting more than 1,200 scouts this summer.

"We haven't had any problems with COVID," said Franks.

Camp officials say they have a procedure in place, where campers are checked for symptoms at home and have to follow certain camp guidelines before attending camp. Once they arrive to camp, they receive daily check-ups.

"Check for any signs or symptoms daily. So before the scouts start their daily activities they are monitored by their scout leaders on any signs or symptoms," said Franks.

If the daily checks go well, campers are able to proceed with the camp. Which includes, history lessons, bike riding, walking, and even shooting shotguns.

And for campers, they say they aren't too worried and are just happy to be back at camp.

"I mean yea, I feel completely safe, I got vaccinated a couple months ago," said Thomas.

"Yea, its kinda cool to come cause I thought it would probably be cancelled or something because of COVID," said Brookshire.