Camp Geiger curbing COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Summer camps in Missouri have seen COVID-19 outbreaks.

Kamp Kanakuk in Lampe, Missouri had to shut down after 82 campers and staff contracted the virus, but four weeks into St. Joseph's Camp Geiger and scout executives said they've had zero cases.

“We have not. We haven’t had any which I believe speaks volumes of what we’re doing pre-arrival and just our daily monitoring,” said Alan Franks, Scout Executive for Pony Express Council B.S.A.

Scout leaders said out of the 435 accredited scout camps in the U.S., 70% decided not to have camp this year due to COVID-19.

“We feel very fortunate that we’ve been able to operate thus far,” said Franks. Camp Geiger is running five weeks of camp this summer, as opposed to their usual six weeks.

B.S.A. leaders said the success of Camp Geiger comes down to the multiple health checkpoints campers go through before even gearing up.

“Before scouts arrive or leave to come to camp they have to do an at home screening that has to be signed off by mom or dad that indicates the scout hasn’t had any prescribed symptoms. Each scout is required to have a physical signed by a doctor,” said Franks.

Once scouts pull up to camp, they're screened by staff. Camp Geiger staff ask campers if they've experienced any coronavirus symptoms in the past two weeks and take their temperature. If the scout passes the screening, they're given a wrist band. The band indicates to other staff members that the scout has been through their required screening.

Camp Geiger is hoting 1,000 campers this shortened season, about 500 less scouts than previous years.

With one week left of camp, B.S.A. executives said this year's camp has been far from normal.

“Camping of 2019 and prior, those days are gone. We know in today’s environment with all the health concerns, camp has changed,” said Franks.

While camp is different from years past, Franks said scouts are enjoying camp regardless.

“They’re just excited to be around or as close as they can be to their friends and have some normalcy in their lives,” said Franks.

Franks said he anticipates future summer camps will continue some of these best practices they've implemented this year.