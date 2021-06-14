Camp Geiger welcomes scouts back to camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Scouts at Camp Geiger are looking forward to another great summer,

"I’m excited to come back," Cole Kelley, Scout Troop 116 said. "I’m ready to do my classes and go to camp."

Sunday marked the first day for scouts at camp this year, Scout leaders are ready to see a lot more scouts returning for the first time since the pandemic.

"We’re almost back up to full capacity again, and that’s a good thing." Kyle Milligan, Scout Leader Troop 116 said.

Unlike 80% of scout camps across the country, Camp Geiger was open to scouts last year, the camp’s director said given all the unknowns about the virus at the time, he’s proud to say the camp has yet to see anyone test positive.

"We were one of those camps in that 20% that tried it," Dave Fox, camp director said. "We were very successful with no cases of covid attributed to being here at camp. "We felt like the policies and procedures that we put into place last summer worked effectively then."

Those policies included pre screening and frequent temperature checks to make sure everyone on camp is healthy. The rigorous policies they feel, made more parents feel more comfortable sending their kids back.

Fox said around 900 scouts attended camp last year, down from 1,600 in normal times. This year he's expecting around 1,250 scout at camp.

While we’re in a much better spot when it comes to Covid-19 this year, there are signs that it’s still a potential threat. Policies put in place to keep Covid-19 out, remain.

"The things that we did last year we’re going to keep everything in place this year," Milligan said. "It all looks good to us."

Events involving those not a part of camp are still on hold, they’re hoping that will change soon.

With the success of last year, scouts troops are confident this year’s camp can only be better.

"We’re scouts, we adapt and overcome," Milligan said.