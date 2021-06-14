Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Camp Geiger welcomes scouts back to camp

The camp director says about 1,250 scouts returned to Camp Geiger this summer. About 50% of the camp's staff have been vaccinated.

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 11:14 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Scouts at Camp Geiger are looking forward to another great summer,

"I’m excited to come back," Cole Kelley, Scout Troop 116 said. "I’m ready to do my classes and go to camp."

Sunday marked the first day for scouts at camp this year, Scout leaders are ready to see a lot more scouts returning for the first time since the pandemic.

"We’re almost back up to full capacity again, and that’s a good thing." Kyle Milligan, Scout Leader Troop 116 said. 

Unlike 80% of scout camps across the country, Camp Geiger was open to scouts last year, the camp’s director said given all the unknowns about the virus at the time, he’s proud to say the camp has yet to see anyone test positive.

"We were one of those camps in that 20% that tried it," Dave Fox, camp director said.  "We were very successful with no cases of covid attributed to being here at camp.  "We felt like the policies and procedures that we put into place last summer worked effectively then."

Those policies included pre screening and frequent temperature checks to make sure everyone on camp is healthy. The rigorous policies they feel, made more parents feel more comfortable sending their kids back.

Fox said around 900 scouts attended camp last year, down from 1,600 in normal times. This year he's expecting around 1,250 scout at camp. 

While we’re in a much better spot when it comes to Covid-19 this year, there are signs that it’s still a potential threat. Policies put in place to keep Covid-19 out, remain.

"The things that we did last year we’re going to keep everything in place this year," Milligan said. "It all looks good to us."

Events involving those not a part of camp are still on hold, they’re hoping that will change soon.

With the success of last year, scouts troops are confident this year’s camp can only be better.

"We’re scouts, we adapt and overcome," Milligan said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
95° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
95° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 93°
Atchison
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 93°
Warm and sunny weather is set to continue today with highs back in the low to mid 90s. It will be warm and a bit humid this afternoon, but the heat index will be very close to the air temperature. Humidity will slowly start to increase mid week with the return of a southerly wind. Temperatures will continue to warm up with the warmest day likely on Thursday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be approaching triple digits on Thursday. Rain chances will start to increase on Sunday into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories