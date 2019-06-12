Clear

Camp Quality gives children who are fighting cancer the time of their lives

A group of volunteers are working hard this week to make sure sick children have the best time ever at summer camp.

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.) - Camp Quality is taking place at Camp Farwesta this week and is giving kids who are currently fighting cancer the chance to forget their worries and just be a kid.

"It's the joy that comes over these kids when they get here. The excitement. The energy. It's just nothing like it," Camp Quality Executive Director Erikka Dunn said.

There is a variety of fun activities from art to ceramics to kayaking, even getting dolled up at the beauty salon.

Every camper gets paired with an adult companion volunteer to help them make sure they have the best time of their life. For the companions themselves, going through the experience is a rewarding one. Some of them even were campers at one point, now paying it forward.

"It makes me feel better about myself," camper Kyler T said. "It's awesome. We get to do whatever we want for a week."

"Just makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. You get to see these kids grow," volunteer Jakob Tubbs said. "They might be going through some hard times, they still put a smile on their face."

"There's no words to explain just how we are impacted for just being around them," Dunn said.

The camp will run until Friday afternoon. Despite the fun coming to an end, its the memories that will stay with everyone forever.

"Fun to hang out with. Just a great friend. He's family. If he needed me for anything. I'll always be there for him," Volunteer Daniel Smith said.

The camp and the items provided are free to the kids thanks to generous community donations.

The Camp Quality organization does fundraisers all year long to help raise money. Click here for more information or if you would like to help.

