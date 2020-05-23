Camp Quality goes virtual this year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at Camp Quality of Northwest Missouri are holding their summer camp a little differently this year.

Every year, the organization holds a week-long camp for kids battling cancer, concerns over Covid-19 forced them to change course from their traditional route.

This year, staff are bringing camp to the kids.

"I’ve been calling them a camp in a box," Addie Floyd, Camp Quality staff member said.

Floyd along with volunteers spent their time Saturday morning filling boxes to ship out to the roughly 100 kids that make up the camp.

Floyd said the boxes are filled with many of the activities kids would have done at the camp.

Adjusting to Covid-19 hasn’t been easy for the kids or the staff. A large source of the revenue that keeps the camp going comes from social events.

"The money we bring in is from those events where people get to actually meet our campers and see them," Emily Casselman, Camp Quality staff member said.

"It’s a little tough," Floyd added. "Lots of mixed emotions about the situations."

Though they're not able to meet as a group, Camp Quality staff are still moving ahead ina virtual format, not just with activities but events as well.

"We’re going to provide virtual opportunities for campers to get together with their companions and have those experiences," Casselman said.

With Covid-19's challenges come new possibilities according to staff. They said the virtual camp will make it possible for them to reach more kids.

"it’s allowed us a way to expand our outreach in the future by continuing this kind of camp-in program for the kids who can’t attend camp," Casselman said.

Camp Quality Staff said they wanted to make this year as close to normal as possible.

Roughly 100 kids will take part in the virtual camp this year. For more information about the camp click here. To donate to the camp, click here.