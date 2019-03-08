Clear

Campaign for school district levy kicks off

If the levy passes it would generate $6.5 million for the district.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 4:08 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A proposed levy to help fund the St. Joseph School District is going back to the voters.

Friends of the SJSD, a campaign committee supporting the $0.61 levy, is launching a campaign to help pass the issue on next month's ballot.

"This is a new proposal, put forth by new leaders, and I believe the voters will support this commonsense proposal," said Ben Byrd, campaign treasurer. "Proposition 2 is a very reasonable plan for funding our schools and it includes a five-year sunset."

If the levy passes, it would generate $6.5 million for the district.

Supporters said the money will be spent in the classrooms by increasing teacher pay and funding increased security measures.

The committee believes the levy will position the district for a better future.

"This proposal prioritizes the most urgent needs of the School District by recruiting and retaining talented teachers, and by protecting our students and teachers in the classroom," Byrd continued. "100% of the money from this proposal will be spent on our schools and classrooms ensuring our teachers have the resources they need to successfully equip our students for the future."

Voters rejected a proposed $1.15 tax levy increase in November 2017 that would have generated more than $11 million dollars for the district. The failed vote forced the district to close schools, cut jobs and programs to balance the budget.

Voters will once again have the final say on April 2.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
A strong storm system will move through the area beginning late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday morning through the early afternoon. Highs Friday through Saturday will be back up into the 40s to the lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events