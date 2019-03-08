Campaign for school district levy kicks off

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A proposed levy to help fund the St. Joseph School District is going back to the voters.

Friends of the SJSD, a campaign committee supporting the $0.61 levy, is launching a campaign to help pass the issue on next month's ballot.

"This is a new proposal, put forth by new leaders, and I believe the voters will support this commonsense proposal," said Ben Byrd, campaign treasurer. "Proposition 2 is a very reasonable plan for funding our schools and it includes a five-year sunset."

If the levy passes, it would generate $6.5 million for the district.

Supporters said the money will be spent in the classrooms by increasing teacher pay and funding increased security measures.

The committee believes the levy will position the district for a better future.

"This proposal prioritizes the most urgent needs of the School District by recruiting and retaining talented teachers, and by protecting our students and teachers in the classroom," Byrd continued. "100% of the money from this proposal will be spent on our schools and classrooms ensuring our teachers have the resources they need to successfully equip our students for the future."

Voters rejected a proposed $1.15 tax levy increase in November 2017 that would have generated more than $11 million dollars for the district. The failed vote forced the district to close schools, cut jobs and programs to balance the budget.

Voters will once again have the final say on April 2.