Campsites see spike in travelers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Campsites and RV parks are expecting a spike in travelers for the summer.

The pandemic is sweeping through the summer, but summer vacation is not being put on pause for many families. Travelers are predicted to take roadtrips over flying to avoid getting sick.

Beacon RV-Sales is one campsite that is constantly full. Many of their customers are long-term, but for the sites they have open, they are a revolving door of visitors.

"It's going to be busy," said Annie Ray, park host of Beacon RV-Sales. "I mean we have reservations for most of the summer. It's just a revolving door."