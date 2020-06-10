Clear

Campsites see spike in travelers

The pandemic is sweeping through the summer, but summer vacation is not being put on pause for many families. Travelers are predicted to take roadtrips over flying to avoid getting sick.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 10:33 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:02 AM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Campsites and RV parks are expecting a spike in travelers for the summer.  

Beacon RV-Sales is one campsite that is constantly full.  Many of their customers are long-term, but for the sites they have open, they are a revolving door of visitors.

"It's going to be busy," said Annie Ray, park host of Beacon RV-Sales.  "I mean we have reservations for most of the summer.  It's just a revolving door." 

We could see some strong winds as we go into Wednesday morning and afternoon but it will be a much cooler day across the area. After that temperatures will be near normal for the rest of the week.
