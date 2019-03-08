Cancer doctor talks about battle Alex Trebek faces

Since he became the host of the popular game show "Jeopard!' back in 1984, host Alex Trebek has shared tens of thousands of bits of knowledge to his fans.

But this week, Trebek revealed he is now one of the 70,000 Americans living with pancreatic cancer.

"Normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging. But, I'm going to fight this and keep working," Trebek announced on YouTube.

The pancreas is a large gland behind the stomach that helps with digestion and the advance stage 4 pancreatic cancer the 78-year-old game show host is suffering from is aggressive.

It's a particularly deadly form of cancer because there are often no early symptoms.

Doctor Kevin Staveley-O'Carroll, a surgical oncologist at University of Missouri Health Care, said yellowing of the skin and eyes is one of the few warning signs.

"It depends where it occurs in the pancreas," said Dr. Staveley-O-Carroll. "If it occurs in the head of the pancreas, which many of them do, it blocks off the bile duct. The bile duct drains bile from your liver, and if it gets blocked off, people become yellow, they get yellow jaundice."

The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is just nine percent but Dr. Staveley-O'Carroll said research is underway to help improve those numbers.

"One of the biggest breakthroughs recently in research in general has been discovering that the immune response to cancer is very, very important. And it's only when cancers find a way to evade the immune response that they're able to grow. So, increasingly we're learning ways of harnessing the immune response to treat cancers."

According to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, the disease is now the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U-S.

Treatment for pancreatic cancer usually involves surgery and chemotherapy.

Trebek said he plans on keeping his usual schedule for as long as he can.