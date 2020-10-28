Candidates for Missouri governor differ on rural Covid plans

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Much of the debate between the candidates for Missouri governor has been about how Governor Mike Parson has handled the coronavirus, especially in the more rural areas of the state.

Parson has continued to stress the state's diversity between urban areas like St. Louis and Kansas City versus more rural parts of the state and saying that there's no one-plan-fits-all answer for the state.

In individual one-on-one interviews with KQ2 news, the governor and State Auditor Nicole Galloway disagree on Parson's timing of reopening the state.

“You start talking about shutting the state down, you're asking for big trouble there,” Parson said. “Thank goodness we're not like a lot of other states around us that have made those decisions.”

"Parts of our state could have been spared from Covid because he said he wanted to say it was over and say 'mission accomplished' over Covid in May,” Galloway said. “Here we are and we continue to be in a red zone."

Galloway says she supports a state-wide mandatory mask mandate.

Governor Parson says he supports wearing masks, but that type of mandate should be decided at the local level.