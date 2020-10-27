Candidates vie for Buchanan County assessor seat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - Two long-time residents will face off Nov. 3 in the race to become the county’s next tax assessor.

Current assessor Scot Van Meter, a longtime Democrat before filing in the Republican primary for the state Senate’s 34th District in 2018, is not seeking re-election. He has held Buchanan County’s seat for five terms.

Democratic candidate Chad Farrow, who works in the tax office as chief appraiser of the assessor office. Farrow is running against Republican Dean Wilson, a former small business owner with more than two decades in real estate.

Wilson brings more than 25 years of real estate background, as well as customer service and budget experience, which he said sets him apart from his opponent.

Wilson works at Fairway Independent Mortgage. In addition to his real estate experience, he is a state-certified appraiser and has been for the last 20 years.

“I’m very familiar with the St. Joseph and Buchanan County market,” he said

Before working at Fairway Independent Mortgage, Wilson owned an appraisal business for 15 years in St. Joseph.

“I know what it takes and how to work around a budget, to work with a staff, to meet state guidelines,” he said. “Part of my responsibility here is to actually do review appraisals. I missed meeting the public, meeting and talking to homeowners and business owners, and dealing with that.”

Wilson said if elected, he plans to ensure assessments are fair and help customers understand how the process works.

“I understand that to most people their homes are their biggest investment and so you want to make sure that someone who is familiar with those values, someone who is familiar with the market,” he said. “You do have a question about your value a lot of times and how they came up with that and for your taxes and it’s just nice to have someone in the office that can explain that to them and with my background in real estate that’s what I’m hoping to do.”

Farrow spent the last four years working for the Buchanan County Assessor’s Office. He holds state certifications for property valuation training and procedures, data collections, and basic assessment training.

Farrow said many people don’t realize the legwork involved in assessing property throughout the county.

“To make sure they are fair, we are knocking on everybody’s doors,” Farrow said. “We are doing it in neighborhoods so that your neighbor and you, can feel that you have the same valuation to your home by the same person.”

Buchanan County has over 40,000 parcels of land on the real tax roll and over 110,000 articles of personal property that have to be valued each year.

Farrow said the campaign has also helped him realize how many people confuse taxing districts, appraisers, and assessors. One of his campaign promises is to help educate and talk to taxpayers about what an assessor’s office does.

“I think there’s a misconception of what the assessor’s office does,” Farrow said. “We do a lot of data collection. We are not the office that does the billing. We are not the office that sets taxes.”

Before working for the county, the Farrow family ran an ice cream shop in St. Joseph. Then about four years ago, he applied to work in the assessor’s office. Farrow said he was motivated to run because he loves the position.

“I wanted to find something that I love to do and I do love what I do,” he said.

Farrow said it’s his relationships and experience, which sets him apart from his opponent.

“I feel like someone in the office should take over as assessor because of the background working with the state Tax Commission and working with other assessors in and around the area,” he said.

If elected, Farrow added, his history and familiarity with the staff will help in the transition.

“One of my main points in running was to make sure the staff remained intact so that’s why I feel that someone within the office may be a better fit than someone coming from outside of the office,” Farrow said.

The Assessor places a value on and tracks all taxable real and personal property in Buchanan County. The office has one commercial and two residential appraisers. The Missouri Tax Commission oversees and regulates the 115 county assessor offices in the state.