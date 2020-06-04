Candlelight vigil and prayer held after the death of a DeKalb County Sheriff

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) Law enforcement officers, family, and friends gathered to say good-bye to fallen DeKalb County Sheriff Thursday.

A candlelight vigil was held for Sheriff Andy Clark who died Wednesday in a car crash while heading to help a deputy. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 36 and M Highway near Osborn.

Sheriff’s deputies and representatives of other law enforcement agencies escorted Clark’s body from Jackson County to Osborn and then on home to Maysville Thursday afternoon.

Clark graduated from Missouri Western Police Academy in 1997. He served as a DeKalb County deputy and Cameron police officer before he was sworn in as Sheriff of DeKalb County in 2016.

Les Kerr, a member of Missouri’s Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team, said Clark’s death is a harsh reminder of the risks law enforcement officers agree to take.

“This could be them and they know that at any given time when they walk out that door in the morning that they may not be coming home that evening,” said Kerr.

The processional led to the candlelight vigil held on the DeKalb County courthouse lawn in Maysville Thursday night.

A crowd of a couple hundred residents gathered on the front lawn of the DeKalb County courthouse in Maysville to share stories of Clark and celebrate his life.

“He was my brother, he was a very good sheriff,” Chief Deputy Kasey Keesaman said. “And he fought for everybody, he fought for us, he fought for you, he fought for people he didn’t know. He’d hear about their situations and he would be admittedly involved in what was going on.”

DeKalb County Sheriff Department Chaplain Rick Sharp and other worship leaders from the community led the audience in hymens and songs.

“I will not surrender to the pain, I will not surrender to any guilt, I will carry on for him,” DeKalb County Sheriff Department Chaplain Rick Sharp said. “I will carry on looking after this family that I have most defintely discovered that I have and I encourage you to do the same. Pray for these men and women behind the shield.”

Clark’s Chief Deputy, Kasey Keesaman, was sworn in as interim Sheriff Thursday morning.

Funeral service details have not been announced.