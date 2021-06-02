Clear
Canned Film Festival gets underway

The Hollywood Theaters will hold special showings of select family films every Tuesday and Wednesday through August 18.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the 17th year, fighting hunger in St. Joseph is as easy as watching a movie.

The annual "Canned Film Festival got underway Wednesday at the Hollywood Theaters near The Shoppes at North Village.

For the price of a canned good, moviegoers can watch a select family film every Tuesday and Wednesday through August 18.

The cans are donated to the Second Harvest Community Food Bank to use for their many programs giving food to those in need.

Second Harvest staff said the pandemic has lead to some shortages in the food supply at the food bank, they're hoping donations can fill the gap.

Michelle Fagerstone, chief development officer of Second Harvest Food Bank, said the bank is accepting all forms of non-perishable food items. 

Last year, the can drive was canceled due to the pandemic.

Today we saw more sunshine than yesterday with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 70s. After this afternoon, we will start to dry out with a mild evening ahead of us. Lows will be in the mid 50s tonight with a calm wind. The rest of the work week looks warm and sunny with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s. Summer like conditions will continue through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
