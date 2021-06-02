Canned Film Festival gets underway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the 17th year, fighting hunger in St. Joseph is as easy as watching a movie.

The annual "Canned Film Festival got underway Wednesday at the Hollywood Theaters near The Shoppes at North Village.

For the price of a canned good, moviegoers can watch a select family film every Tuesday and Wednesday through August 18.

The cans are donated to the Second Harvest Community Food Bank to use for their many programs giving food to those in need.

Second Harvest staff said the pandemic has lead to some shortages in the food supply at the food bank, they're hoping donations can fill the gap.

Michelle Fagerstone, chief development officer of Second Harvest Food Bank, said the bank is accepting all forms of non-perishable food items.

Last year, the can drive was canceled due to the pandemic.