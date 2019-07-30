Clear

Capital campaign breathes new life into Ag Expo plans

Project leaders announced a capital campaign program that will go to help fund the project.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 7:29 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Project leaders behind a multimillion-dollar project to build an Ag Expo center on the east side of town have found a new way to fund the project. 

Tuesday, board members met to discuss the implementation of a capital campaign to raise money that would be used towards the funds for the expo center. 

While the project has been met with several delays throughout its run, project leaders hope the new funds to be generated from this campaign will breathe new life into the project. 

Project leaders said they were optimistic about the future of the project and had plans in place for how they wanted to forward. They said the first step funding the infrastructure before putting a master plan in place.  

"We get that funding put together so we hope to have that started and completed by the end of 2020," Gerald Sprong, president, Ag Expo said. "Then we can do a master plan on getting the big building built in 2020/2021."

Project leaders estimate the Ag Expo center will bring around 54 million dollars to the city. 

A potentially active weather pattern is ahead with slight to scattered rain chances in the forecast Wednesday through the weekend as a series of disturbances push through. Right now it appears no day will be a washout but some rain is possible each day.
