Car accident sends 4 children to the hospital with minor injuries

The accident happened in front of Stoney Creek Hotel and CSunday evening.

Posted: Mar. 10, 2019 9:36 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)—Four kids were taken to the Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries stemming from a car accident in front of Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center on N. Woodbine Rd. Sunday evening.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a driver of a white Toyota Highlander struck a Black Ford Freestyle, which was carryng the four kids, while attempting to turn into the Stoney Creek parking lot.

SJPD said the children range in ages from 3-to-11 years old were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The drivers of both vehicles were not seriously hurt.

SJPD cited the driver of the Toyota for making an improper left turn. 

We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday and temperatures will warm up a bit into the middle to upper 40s for highs. It will be a bit breezy at times with an east wind at 5-15 mph.
