(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)—Four kids were taken to the Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries stemming from a car accident in front of Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center on N. Woodbine Rd. Sunday evening.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a driver of a white Toyota Highlander struck a Black Ford Freestyle, which was carryng the four kids, while attempting to turn into the Stoney Creek parking lot.
SJPD said the children range in ages from 3-to-11 years old were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The drivers of both vehicles were not seriously hurt.
SJPD cited the driver of the Toyota for making an improper left turn.
Related Content
- Car accident sends 4 children to the hospital with minor injuries
- Rollover Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
- Rollover accident sends one to hospital
- Multi-vehicle accident sends two to hospital
- Medical Emergency Causes Minor Accident
- Rollover crash results in minor injuries
- Accident on I-29 Sends Two to the Hospital
- Accident on Belt Highway sends motorcyclist to hospital
- Collision Sends Cyclist to Hospital
- Car crashes into home sending two to the hospital
Scroll for more content...