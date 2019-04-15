Clear
Car accident shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 36 in Elwood

A two-vehicle accident has shutdown eastbound lanes of Highway 36 in Elwood.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 3:48 PM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 4:05 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ELWOOD, Kan.) -- A two-vehicle accident has shutdown eastbound lanes of Highway 36 in Elwood.

Traffic is not being allowed through as crews work the scene.

Two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. One suffered minor injuries, while the other suffered moderate to severe injuries.

Temperatures quickly warm back up to start the work week as two very nice days will be on the way for Monday and Tuesday as our winds switch up to the south. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting 20-25 mph. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s. For Tuesday, we'll have a few clouds but warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
