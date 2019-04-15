(ELWOOD, Kan.) -- A two-vehicle accident has shutdown eastbound lanes of Highway 36 in Elwood.
Traffic is not being allowed through as crews work the scene.
Two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. One suffered minor injuries, while the other suffered moderate to severe injuries.
Related Content
- Car accident shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 36 in Elwood
- Police investigating car accident on 36 Highway
- KDOT to close ramps from Highway 36 overnight to Elwood
- 1 injured in 36 Highway rollover accident
- Double Fatality Accident Shuts Down Highway
- Pedestrian killed on 36 Highway
- KDOT closes eastbound-westbound state, federal highways in Atchison County
- SJPD identifies man killed along Highway 36
- Police chief warns travel at your own risk after blizzard shuts down 36 Highway
- UPDATE: Highway 36 reopens after large crash shuts down road Thursday morning
Scroll for more content...