Car accident slows down traffic

A car wreck on Wednesday caused a slow-down in traffic.

Posted: Dec 23, 2021 8:31 PM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A car accident Wednesday morning slowed traffic at Frederick and 36th St.

The call came in around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection. Two SUV's were involved in the crash. Two people were in one car and one person in the other.

One of the vehicles went over the curb after the crash happened

"It sounds like one of the cars was going north and the other was going west and there was a miscommunication between who had the green light and who didn't," Officer Josiah Lowrey said.

Police say there were a few minor head and neck injuries, but none were life-threatening.

It was another comfortable day across the area with temperatures warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds have started to build into the area this evening. We will keep mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Temperatures will be making a run for the record books on Christmas Eve with highs warming into the low mid 60s. The current record high for Friday is 62 set back in 2019. A few clouds will push into the area tomorrow night bringing the chance for a few sprinkles between midnight and 3 AM. The sprinkles will be isolated and few and far between. Clouds should clear by Christmas morning as a weak cold front moves through. That cold front will only drop temperatures into the mid 50s on Saturday as sunshine returns. Temperatures will continue to cool down into next week.
