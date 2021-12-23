Car accident slows down traffic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A car accident Wednesday morning slowed traffic at Frederick and 36th St.

The call came in around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection. Two SUV's were involved in the crash. Two people were in one car and one person in the other.

One of the vehicles went over the curb after the crash happened

"It sounds like one of the cars was going north and the other was going west and there was a miscommunication between who had the green light and who didn't," Officer Josiah Lowrey said.

Police say there were a few minor head and neck injuries, but none were life-threatening.