Car accident to blame for power outage

A car accident knocks out power to dozens of KCP&L customers along Gene Field Road.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 11:48 AM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Several homes in the area near the 2800 block of Gene Field Rd. were without power Thursday morning after a car accident. Authorities said a gray Toyota was traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane before it hit a light pole. The force of the impact split the pole knocking out power to homes and businesses nearby.

The driver of the Toyota was no where to be found. Authorities are still investigating what led up to the crash. 

