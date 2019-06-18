Car crashes into Panera Bread Co.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A car crashed into Panera Bread Co. on the North Belt Highway Tuesday afternoon.

The driver was a father of a restaurant worker and was there to pick her up.

Witnesses say the driver told them his foot slipped from the break to the gas pedal, making him accelerate into the side of the building.

No injuries were reported, but the restaurant had extensive damage to the door and glass shards were everywhere.

The father was able to drive his vehicle home.