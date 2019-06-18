Clear

Car crashes into Panera Bread Co.

A car crashed into Panera Bread Co. on the North Belt Highway Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 6:58 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A car crashed into Panera Bread Co. on the North Belt Highway Tuesday afternoon.

The driver was a father of a restaurant worker and was there to pick her up.

Witnesses say the driver told them his foot slipped from the break to the gas pedal, making him accelerate into the side of the building.

No injuries were reported, but the restaurant had extensive damage to the door and glass shards were everywhere.

The father was able to drive his vehicle home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers and thunderstorms are set to move into the area later this afternoon and overnight. Current models show the storms weakening before arriving into Missouri but will need to monitor them as there is the chance they could produce some gusty winds and large hail. These storms could also bring some heavy rainfall to the area. Best chance for thunderstorms will be after 5:00 p.m. through the overnight. Lows tonight are in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events