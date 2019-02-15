Clear
BREAKING NEWS: MoDOT warns drivers not to travel Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Car crashes into gazebo following hit-and-run accident

One person sustained minor injuries following a hit-and-run accident that sent a car crashing into a gazebo.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 3:30 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 3:32 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person sustained minor injuries following a hit-and-run accident that sent a car crashing into a gazebo Friday afternoon.

The accident happening at the corner of S. 9th St. and Messanie St. around 2:30 p.m. According to police, one vehicle was traveling westbound on Messanie St. when it struck multiple vehicles. The vehicle in the gazebo was driving on S. 9th St. when it was struck and ended up crashing into the gazebo.

There is no description of the vehicle that struck the vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 816-238-TIPS.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 0°
Maryville
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Savannah
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 0°
Cameron
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Fairfax
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -3°
Moderate to heavy snow began Friday morning and has been continuing into the afternoon hours. Roads have become snow covered and very hazardous. Travel is not recommended for the rest of the day but if you must, take it extremely slow and be careful.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events