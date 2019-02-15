Car crashes into gazebo following hit-and-run accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person sustained minor injuries following a hit-and-run accident that sent a car crashing into a gazebo Friday afternoon.

The accident happening at the corner of S. 9th St. and Messanie St. around 2:30 p.m. According to police, one vehicle was traveling westbound on Messanie St. when it struck multiple vehicles. The vehicle in the gazebo was driving on S. 9th St. when it was struck and ended up crashing into the gazebo.

There is no description of the vehicle that struck the vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 816-238-TIPS.