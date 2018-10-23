Car crashes into home sending two to the hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed into a house Wednesday night in St. Joseph.

The car crashed into a house on Ashland Avenue after jumping a curb and through front yards just before 9 p.m., said the St. Joseph Police Department.

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash, two were taken to the hospital. One suffered moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries.

Police, fire, and EMS crews responded to the crash. No word on how much damage was done to the house.