Car crashes into multiple vehicles, police suspect alcohol may have been involved

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating multiple collisions across St. Joseph that took place Friday afternoon.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating multiple collisions across St. Joseph that took place Friday afternoon.

According to police, calls began coming in of a silver car driving and colliding into multiple vehicles in St. Joseph. The car eventually striking multiple vehicles at the intersection of S. 36th St. and Mitchell Ave. 

Sgt. Chris McBane with the police department says he is unsure how many different collisions occurted but did say there were multiple.

The driver of the silver vehicle ended up crashing his car into a fence on the 2400 block of Duncan St. 

"We made contact with the driver," McBane said. "He was injured in that crash and is being transported to the hospital for moderate injuries and being investigated on the possibility of alcohol being involved."

Everyone else involved in the collisions sustained only minor injuries.

The incidents remain under investigation.

