(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating multiple collisions across St. Joseph that took place Friday afternoon.
According to police, calls began coming in of a silver car driving and colliding into multiple vehicles in St. Joseph. The car eventually striking multiple vehicles at the intersection of S. 36th St. and Mitchell Ave.
Sgt. Chris McBane with the police department says he is unsure how many different collisions occurted but did say there were multiple.
The driver of the silver vehicle ended up crashing his car into a fence on the 2400 block of Duncan St.
"We made contact with the driver," McBane said. "He was injured in that crash and is being transported to the hospital for moderate injuries and being investigated on the possibility of alcohol being involved."
Everyone else involved in the collisions sustained only minor injuries.
The incidents remain under investigation.
Related Content
- Car crashes into multiple vehicles, police suspect alcohol may have been involved
- SJPD involved in multiple pursuits across city
- 2 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Highway 59
- Four vehicles involved in hit-and-run crash
- MODOT Vehicle Involved in Accident on I-29
- Car Crashes into Parked Car
- Car in Ditch After Three Vehicle Crash on Hwy 169
- Multiple Tractor Trailers Involved in Crash on I-35 in Daviess County
- UPDATE: St. Joseph Police Car Involved in Accident
- Suspect At-Large after Assaulting Multiple Officers