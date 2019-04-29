Clear

Car crashes into pole on narrow south side road

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of east Walter Lane Monday evening after a car struck a pole, according to St. Joseph police.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 6:57 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Drivers were asked to avoid the area of east Walter Lane Monday evening after a car struck a pole, according to St. Joseph police.

SJPD sent out a traffic alert to avoid east Walter Lane, a narrow road on the south side of St. Joseph. The crash downed a power line and created a live wire incident across the lanes, according to officials at the scene.

The road is closed in both directions until further notice, officials said.

