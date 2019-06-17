Car crashes into power poles in St. Joseph Monday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- A single-vehicle crash led to a power outage on St. Joseph's south side Monday morning after a car crashed into power poles.

The crash happening near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Missouri Avenue just before 7 a.m.

St. Joseph Police on scene said that the driver of a white SUV was driving south on Lake Ave. when she lost control and hit one power pole. She then over corrected and crashed into two other power poles, knocking out power to a few houses.

According to police, a witness saw the driver talking on her phone before the accident happened.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was ticketed by police for careless driving.

KCP&L was on scene to restore power to the area.