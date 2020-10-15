Clear
Car crashes through house and into neighbor's house

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 3:21 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2020 3:47 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A few St. Joseph residents are looking for a place to sleep Thursday night after a wild car accident leaves them displaced. 

Ashley Silligman was sitting at her desk Thursday morning at Noyes Elementary School getting ready to start her day teaching when she received a panicked call from her neighbor, telling her a car just tore through her kitchen. 

“They’re saying, ‘hey, there’s a car through your house!’ And now, I can see my kitchen,” said Ashley Silligman, damaged renter. 

According to St. Joseph Police, around 7:30 a.m., a man in his early 20's may have suffered a medical emergency that created quite a mess.

“So, he was eastbound on Faraon and he actually hit a vehicle. That subject has complained of a neck injury, nothing evident but a complaint of a neck injury. He lost control shortly after that, came through Missouri Western’s property, over a barbed wire fence and then hit these two houses,” said Sgt. James Tonn, SJPD. 

SJPD said the driver was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care as a precaution as they "weren't sure what medical emergency he had," said Tonn. 

“Our initial worry was, ‘Is the driver okay?’” said Brandy Shaban, neighbor. 

SJPD said the driver nicked the first house and drove straight into the second home's garage where Maddie Kibler was asleep upstairs with her family. 

“I woke up and there was a loud boom. I thought it was thunder and then I realized it wasn’t," said Kibler, "The car went through our garage and then it went into our hallway, so we were like blocked from the stairwell.”

In between the two homes on Ryan's Way, lies a path of destruction; tire tracks, scattered debris and two gaping wounds.  

“You know, I got here, I turned the corner and I was shaking at the wheel. I was crying. I got out of the car and I didn’t know what to do because this is my home,” said Silligman.

Concerned neighbors said the accident served as a lesson to squeeze those around you a little tighter.

“Last night I’m painting a pumpkin in my kitchen and this morning there’s a car sitting in their home. Let people know how much they matter to you because in seconds things like this can happen and thankfully no one was injured in this, but you just never know,” said Shaban. 

Silligman said the Red Cross has stepped in to offer assistance in temporary housing. 

SJPD said as of Thursday, property maintenance and building inspectors have condemned the two homes due to structural issues. 

Cold air will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Friday. We will see light winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Friday morning. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
