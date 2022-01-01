Clear
Car flips over in 3 vehicle crash

A three vehicle crash on Friday night resulted in one minor injury. One of the vehicles flipped over onto its top and struck another car.

Posted: Jan 1, 2022 10:39 PM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A crash earlier this evening blocked part of the intersection at 22nd and Pacific St.

St. Joseph Police, Buchanan County EMS and the fire department responded to the accident that happened around 5:45 p.m.

Police say there were three vehicles involved in the wreck and one of them flipped over onto it's top. Police say the driver of that car was the only person inside and had a moderate injury and was taken to get checked out.
There was a call for that driver to be extracated from the car, but she got out of the vehicle herself before police arrived.

"We had one car traveling northbound. A car traveling eastbound failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign. The car traveling northbound struck the other one and flipped over onto it's top, striking another vehicle which was southbound, while it was overturned," Officer Jeremy Ellis said.

The officer also said this was a lucky situation where nobody was seriously hurt.

It was a frigid and snowy day with precipitation totals ranging from 2-6 inches across the area. Although most of the system has moved through, we may see a light dusting overnight tonight with an additional inch of snowfall anticipated. The biggest threat for the next 48 hours will be the dangerously cold wind chills produced by an arctic air mass covering the region. Extremely cold temperatures and wind chill values will continue until Monday, recovering back into the 30s by Monday afternoon. Quiet weather will set back in for the work week with the potential for cooler temperatures to return mid-week.
