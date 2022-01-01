Car flips over in 3 vehicle crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A crash earlier this evening blocked part of the intersection at 22nd and Pacific St.

St. Joseph Police, Buchanan County EMS and the fire department responded to the accident that happened around 5:45 p.m.

Police say there were three vehicles involved in the wreck and one of them flipped over onto it's top. Police say the driver of that car was the only person inside and had a moderate injury and was taken to get checked out.

There was a call for that driver to be extracated from the car, but she got out of the vehicle herself before police arrived.

"We had one car traveling northbound. A car traveling eastbound failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign. The car traveling northbound struck the other one and flipped over onto it's top, striking another vehicle which was southbound, while it was overturned," Officer Jeremy Ellis said.

The officer also said this was a lucky situation where nobody was seriously hurt.