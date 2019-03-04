Clear
Abandoned car found in creek

The car was found on its side by a passer-by Monday morning off of 10400 SW Bluff Road.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 1:16 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car was found crashed into a creek.

Deputies responded to the scene off of 10400 SW Bluff Road after a passer-by found the car Monday morning.

When they arrived, they found the car on its side but no driver.

Deputies are trying to figure out what happened but believe the car has been there for several days.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon on Monday. Frigid temperatures are expected this morning with dangerous wind chills. Wind chills will be -10 to -20 degrees with winds coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
