Abandoned car found in creek

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car was found crashed into a creek.
Deputies responded to the scene off of 10400 SW Bluff Road after a passer-by found the car Monday morning.
When they arrived, they found the car on its side but no driver.
Deputies are trying to figure out what happened but believe the car has been there for several days.
