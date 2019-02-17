Clear

Car overturns multiple times, driver sustains non-life-threatening injuries

A vehicle overturned multiple times off the side of a roadway Sunday evening south of St. Joseph.

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 8:21 PM
Updated: Feb. 17, 2019 8:22 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A vehicle overturned multiple times off the side of a roadway Sunday evening south of St. Joseph.

The accident happening on the 7100 block of state route A south of I-229 around 7:30 p.m.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, the driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies did not know the exact cause of the crash but the girlfriend of the driver did tell authorities at the scene that he hit a slick spot on the road and travelled off the side of the highway.

The vehicle rolled over two or three times according to deputies on the scene.

There was no one else inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 7°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 7°
Cameron
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with low temperatures falling into the teens. To begin the work week, we will see a quiet day on Monday. Not expecting any rain or snow but skies will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events