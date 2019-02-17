Car overturns multiple times, driver sustains non-life-threatening injuries

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A vehicle overturned multiple times off the side of a roadway Sunday evening south of St. Joseph.

The accident happening on the 7100 block of state route A south of I-229 around 7:30 p.m.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, the driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies did not know the exact cause of the crash but the girlfriend of the driver did tell authorities at the scene that he hit a slick spot on the road and travelled off the side of the highway.

The vehicle rolled over two or three times according to deputies on the scene.

There was no one else inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.