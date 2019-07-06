Clear

Car overturns on I-29 south of St. Joseph, driver seriously injured

A 24-year-old man is in the hospital Saturday after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Buchanan County on I-29, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 1:59 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A 24-year-old man sent to the hospital Saturday after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Buchanan County on I-29, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happening at the 37.4 mile marker about six miles south of St. Joseph at 7:00 a.m.

According to the highway patrol's crash report, the driver of a 2004 Nissan Maxima, Jurell Green, was traveling northbound on I-29 when he drove partially off the west side of the roadway. Green then over-corrected and the car began to skid. The car then travelled of the east side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

Green was transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Agency Fire Department, Faucett Fire Department, and Buchanan County EMS.

For the full crash report, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Tracking a few light to moderate rain showers this morning moving through the area. These will only bring some light to moderate rainfall. For the rest of the day, there is a low chance at seeing a stray shower or storm and a few peaks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon. Highs today are going to be quite seasonable in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events