Car overturns on I-29 south of St. Joseph, driver seriously injured

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A 24-year-old man sent to the hospital Saturday after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Buchanan County on I-29, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happening at the 37.4 mile marker about six miles south of St. Joseph at 7:00 a.m.

According to the highway patrol's crash report, the driver of a 2004 Nissan Maxima, Jurell Green, was traveling northbound on I-29 when he drove partially off the west side of the roadway. Green then over-corrected and the car began to skid. The car then travelled of the east side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

Green was transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Agency Fire Department, Faucett Fire Department, and Buchanan County EMS.

