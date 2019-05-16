Car owner speaks out after alleged joyride

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) One minute Lory Zuptich and her husband were spending a quiet evening in watching Game of Thrones on HBO, the next they found themselves in the middle of a bizarre car crash.

"I was kind of stunned and trying to process what was going on," Zuptich said.

A car Lory says was stolen came off Mitchell Avenue and collided into an oncoming vehicle striking the Zuptich's vehicles nearby.

"The stolen car just kept grinding into the side [of my vehicle]," Zuptich said. "It looks like a can opener went down the side of the car."

After that, Lory says about 4 or 5 teenagers got out of the car and fled the scene, her husband took a video of the incident.

Pictures document the damage done to Lory's car, she says repair estimates top out at $8,000 to her vehicle and $2,500 dollars to her husband's. As extensive as the damage is, she says she's just glad the outcome wasn't worse.

"I'm grateful that nobody was hurt cause there are little kids that live across the street," Zuptich said.

Zuptich says she's also glad the teens involved weren't hurt and hopes that they find a way to contribute to society in a positive way.

"I see that as wasted energy," Zuptich said. "I just wish they could've invested that into something better.

St. Joseph Police continue to investigate this incident.