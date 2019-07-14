(GOWER, Mo) Classic cars, sports cars, and motorcycles were all on display Sunday in Gower as part of a car show sponsored by the town's parks and rec department.

Along with the vehicles, the contest brought visitors from all around the region.

"We’ve had a lot of people come to our fine community," Chip Holman, Mayor said. "it’s been a lot of fun,"

The car show caps off "Gower Days", a traditional festival thrown by the town once every year.

Holman said the festival is a tradition that goes back half a century and still continues to grow

"We’re getting bigger and better," Holman said. "We’re just really trying to highlight this community."

One highlight at the car show was Gene Tweedy, a man who specializes in building dwarf cars.

Tweedy had a dwarf replica of a 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air hardtop. He said he built the car from the ground up, in a process that took 10 years off and on to complete.

"It's a one-off", Tweedy said. "It's the only one in the world that body style."

For those who live here the city of Gower is thought of as one of a kind, a place where people say there’s a feeling that’s not easily found anywhere else.

"Everybody knows everybody, everybody treats everybody with respect," Pam Taylor, Gower resident said. "You couldn’t ask for a better town."

Mayor Holman said he's already looking forward to next year's celebration, that year the town will celebrate it's sesquicentennial.