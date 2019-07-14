Clear

Car show caps off Gower Days

The annual festival brings people from around the region to the small town of 1,500.

(GOWER, Mo) Classic cars, sports cars, and motorcycles were all on display Sunday in Gower as part of a car show sponsored by the town's parks and rec department.

Along with the vehicles, the contest brought visitors from all around the region.

"We’ve had a lot of people come to our fine community," Chip Holman, Mayor said.  "it’s been a lot of fun,"

The car show caps off "Gower Days", a traditional festival thrown by the town once every year.

Holman said the festival is a tradition that goes back half a century and still continues to grow 

"We’re getting bigger and better," Holman said.  "We’re just really trying to highlight this community."

One highlight at the car show was Gene Tweedy, a man who specializes in building dwarf cars. 

Tweedy had a dwarf replica of a 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air hardtop. He said he built the car from the ground up, in a process that took 10 years off and on to complete.  

"It's a one-off", Tweedy said. "It's the only one in the world that body style." 

For those who live here the city of Gower is thought of as one of a kind, a place where people say there’s a feeling that’s not easily found anywhere else.

"Everybody knows everybody, everybody treats everybody with respect," Pam Taylor, Gower resident said. "You couldn’t ask for a better town."

Mayor Holman said he's already looking forward to next year's celebration, that year the town will celebrate it's sesquicentennial.  

