Car slams into building along Belt Hwy.

A car slammed into a building along the belt hwy this morning

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 2:24 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST JOSEPH, Mo) A car slammed into a strip mall this morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene at 2115 N. Belt Hwy and found a newer model red Buick against one of the pillars of the strip mall.

The front windows of J Michael's Family Hair Salon, and the Crystal Spa were damaged as a result of the crash.

No injuries were reported. 

More clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Our rain chances will continue to increase as we go into the evening and late night.
