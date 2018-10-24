Car slams into building along Belt Hwy.

(ST JOSEPH, Mo) A car slammed into a strip mall this morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene at 2115 N. Belt Hwy and found a newer model red Buick against one of the pillars of the strip mall.
The front windows of J Michael's Family Hair Salon, and the Crystal Spa were damaged as a result of the crash.
No injuries were reported.
