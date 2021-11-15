Clear
Car thefts and stolen catalytic converters increase in Buchanan County

Buchanan County has seen car thefts increase, especially in the colder months. While local auto body shops have recently seen more cars missing catalytic converters.

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 7:46 AM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Car thefts are more common in the winter when people leave their cars warming up and unattended. The National Insurance Crime Bureau has a list of auto theft hot spots across the country. In 2020 St. Joseph was number nine out of 28 cities.

"If you're going to warm your car up make sure it's observed or locked while it's doing that. An unattended running car is just a very easy target for individuals to just jump in and take off," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.

Meanwhile catalytic converter thefts have increased recently in Buchanan County. One auto body shop said it's had more vehicles come in recently that are missing that important part.

"There's been 11 vehicles in the last month and a couple they must have gotten interrupted or something. Nine of them they were gone and two of them they had been cut through but they were still there," Collision Repair Specialists owner Dale Eaton said.

Catalytic converters are important to your car as they are part of the emissions and exhaust systems for cleaner emissions. They are also a target for thieves because of what they're made of.

"Some of them have precious metals in them. Some have gold, some have silver, some have titanium. So they're worth is based off what metal is inside them," Eaton said.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office wants people to be smart and observant to prevent your car from being stolen at home or in parking lots.

"We would really implore people to make sure that those vehicles are secured and monitored if they're going to let them warm up," Sheriff Puett said.

Sheriff Puett also said the department asks residents; if you see something, say something.

Eaton also said the cost to replace a missing converter can range from around 600 dollars to several thousand dollars. It depends on the type of vehicle it is and how much of the exhaust system has to be replaced.

