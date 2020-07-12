Car vs. pole accident leaves many without power in midtown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A car accident involving a telephone pole left many Evergy customers in the dark Saturday night.

Police said a vehicle was traveling in the area of 22nd and Mary St. when it somehow lost control and struck the pole carrying a transformer.

The pole was split in half and blocked the road, traffic was blocked off near the crash site.

The accident caused a power outage to around 1,200 Evergy customers in the city primarily in the midtown area according to the power company's website.

Police said a driver and child were inside the vehicle involved in the accident, the driver refused medical treatment and the child was not hurt.