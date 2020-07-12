Clear
Car vs. pole accident leaves many without power in midtown

About 1,200 Evergy customers were without power Saturday night

Posted: Jul 12, 2020
Updated: Jul 12, 2020 1:30 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A car accident involving a telephone pole left many Evergy customers in the dark Saturday night. 

Police said a vehicle was traveling in the area of 22nd and Mary St. when it somehow lost control and struck the pole carrying a transformer. 

The pole was split in half and blocked the road, traffic was blocked off near the crash site. 

The accident caused a power outage to around 1,200 Evergy customers in the city primarily in the midtown area according to the power company's website.

Police said a driver and child were inside the vehicle involved in the accident, the driver refused medical treatment and the child was not hurt. 

