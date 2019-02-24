Car wash urges drivers to remove road salt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at the East Ridge Car Wash said more people tend to visit as the winter weather breaks.
This year's winter they say has been especially rough on vehicles as each storm requires the use of salt treatment on the roadways.
Staff said it's important to remember to wash the salt off after every storm.
"The salt, it can definitely rust your car its bad for your car," Jenna Boling, dryer East Ridge Car Wash said, "It's always good to get it off as soon as possible."
Staff said they see as many as 900 cars on a good weekend.
