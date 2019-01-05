(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Family and friends of the Hackett family gathered at the Helen Davis school for an unveiling of a custom bed for the family's 3-year old son.

"We knew this was coming, Tina Hackett, mother said. "We had no idea what it would look like."

The Hackett family learned of their adopted son's love of trains, they found a carpenter to help put together a custom bed to make Ezekiel Hackett's Dream Machine a reality.

"We needed a medical bed for him," Hackett said. "We didn’t want to get him a hospital bed that would make him feel like he was in an institution somewhere.

Elliot Hord put the bed together from scratch, he said he left some things about the bed a secret.

"I showed them the design in a basic form," Hord said, "I left out some of the surprises."

Among those surprises a train whistle and even a bell, all to help Ezekiel feel more at ease.

The 3-year-old suffers from shaken baby syndrome, the effects destroyed 85% percent of his brain and broke three of his ribs at the same time according to his mother.

The Hacketts adopted Ezekiel in April of last year, though he doesn't speak, the family discovered his love for trains.

"He loves to watch Thomas the train, and he loves just the sounds of them and that kind of thing.

Now, the family is happy their adopted son can have a bed that provides all the care they need and put a smile on young Ezekiel's face.

"He gave us a smile and so we know there’s stuff going on in that little head," Hackett said. "This is gonna be a comfort thing for him."