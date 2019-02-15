Case comes to a close against suspected drunk driver accused in crash that killed Northwest student

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Testimony came to a close Friday in the trial of a suspected drunk driver who crashed into a bar killed a Northwest Missouri State University student.
A jury will now convene Saturday to decide the fate of Alex Catterson.
Catterson, who did not testify during the week long trial in Nodaway County, faces a felony charge for DWI involving the death of another person.
A state toxicologist testified that Catterson's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he crashed into The Palms Bar & Grill around 12:40 a.m. on January 7, 2018.
19-year-old Morgan McCoy died from injuries she suffered when the truck crashed into the Maryville bar.
McCoy was a sophomore from Liberty, Missouri.
