Case of missing Wisconsin brothers turns into death investigation

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) Clinton Sheriff Larry Fish has confirmed the investigation into the two missing brothers from Wisconsin is now a death investigation and no longer a missing persons investigation.
There were no other details as to why the investigation has changed.
The owner of the property being searched near Braymer, Garland Nelson, is being charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.
Stay with KQ2 for more updates.
