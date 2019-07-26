Clear

Case of missing Wisconsin brothers turns into death investigation

Clinton Sheriff Larry Fish has confirmed the investigation into the two missing brothers from Wisconsin is now a death investigation and no longer a missing persons investigation.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 4:09 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) Clinton Sheriff Larry Fish has confirmed the investigation into the two missing brothers from Wisconsin is now a death investigation and no longer a missing persons investigation.

There were no other details as to why the investigation has changed.

The owner of the property being searched near Braymer, Garland Nelson, is being charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.

Stay with KQ2 for more updates. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
A few clouds drifting in from the northwest this afternoon will be all that we have to worry about this evening. It's a busy night for activities across town with the Red Rally happening in downtown St. Joseph and playoff baseball at Phil Welch Stadium. If you are heading to either event, the weather is expected to be very nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Will also be dealing with a wind from the southwest at 5-15 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events